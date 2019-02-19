As an undergraduate, internship is a part of the schemes you’re expected to go through to complete your academic program in a tertiary institution, unfortunately, many students don’t take advantage of this opportunity.

One of the issues employers have with many Nigerian graduates is their lack of skills and work experience. You’re probably aware that it’s tough to get job out there and your lack of internship experience won’t help your case when you start searching for jobs.

Granted, unemployment is big issue in Nigeria, but with the right skill, work experience and a list of reliable contact, you might find it easy to get a job after your graduation. However, the question you should ask yourself is; how do you get the work experience and the right contacts? One way to answer this question is to get a job internship.

Dear undergraduates, we know you have four or five years to complete a university or polytechnic program out of these years, you really shouldn’t have any excuse for not having a work experience or gain some sort of skills that’ll increase your chances of getting a job when you graduate.

And if you think getting an internship placement is difficult, here are tips to help you.

1. Networking

Connecting with friends and relatives could help you get an internship placement. Speak to your family members, school friends and your lecturers about type of internship you want and where you want it.

2. Attend career fairs

Employers and hiring managers find career fairs as a good avenue to recruit talents and interns. That gives you too an opportunity to meet your prospective employers. Be ready to introduce yourself to them, collect their contacts and ask about their internship programs.

3. Contact employers

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with going to employers’ websites to get their contacts and call them to find out about their internship policies.