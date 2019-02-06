Our sensory organs are the gateway through which we experience the world around us. Our brain processes the things we see, hear, taste, feel, read etc, and it gives meaning to them, thus we learn.

Most of the things we experience daily are shortly forgotten; however, some information remains with us and become a substantial part of our knowledge base. For example, you may not remember the colour of the shoes worn by the lady who sat beside you on the bus yesterday. However, something that you most likely will never forget is the name of the school you attend or have attended.

Also, learning is a gradual process, like the way a seed is planted, germinates and grows to the point of fruition. You can progress from basic knowledge about a topic to having a deeper understanding and respectable expertise on the subject.

Learning for each individual is unique. Pupils placed in the same classroom, learn and interpret information differently. Some children may thrive using a particular learning style that may be insufficient for another group of children. A child may learn faster with a visual aid, and for another, using rhymes and songs helps him/her retain information better.

The Role of Teachers

Every teacher is responsible for facilitating learning in the classroom. Teachers have a very significant influence on the total learning experience of students, even beyond the school building.

But how and when should a teacher come into the picture as a child learns? How best should the classroom be structured for quality learning?

In-Depth Understanding

A teacher should ensure that he/she presents the class with the best opportunities to acquire accurate knowledge on a subject. He should assist his students to absorb, analyze and apply the knowledge received in their own unique way. By this, a child will possess a genuine understanding of the subject.

Knowledge Transfer

A child’s knowledge will be reinforced when he/she is able to relate them to real life examples that are directly relevant to him/her. This is a very effective way of imparting knowledge because ultimately, these children will be able to transfer what they have learned in a classroom to effective use in real life.

The Essence of Education

Whatever the teaching technique a student prefers, the goal is the same - that he/she becomes more knowledgeable in a particular subject than before.

However, a well-educated child should be able to utilize the knowledge learnt in a classroom for more complex life situations, like the workplace. The ideas students have learned from textbooks should be able to support them as they seek to solve problems in their society.

Learning is vitally instrumental toward the goal of developing a fully-functional individual who is able to accurately make sense of the world around.

At Lifeforte International Schools, we do not consider our teacher’s job done if their pupils can only regurgitate the very things they have been taught. The work is complete only when a pupil has a proper understanding of the subject, is able to identify its relevance and how it relates to the world around him/her.

