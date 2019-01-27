When hiring managers find your CV very impressive, they might be very eager to give you a call, and when you show up for the job interview, they honestly expect to see an appearance as impressive as your CV.

There are many ways your interview look could ruin your chances of getting a job, if you don’t pay attention to what you’re wearing to the job interview.

Here are five fashions mistakes you shouldn’t make when you’re going for a job interview.

1. Looking too casual

Even if the interview is held in an informal setting, this doesn’t you should appear as if you’re going for a get-together with your friends. The following attires have been considered inappropriate for a job interview: flip flops, wedge sandals, ripped jeans or shorts, tank tops, halter tops, sandals, strapless tops, yoga pants and sneakers. Don’t wear of these when you’re going for the interview.

2. Too uncomfortable

Those shoes you’re looking forward to wearing for your upcoming job interview might look amazing, but if they’re pinching your toes, you might have to get another pair of shoes. This reason for this is that when your feet hurt, it might affect your level of confidence and ruin your consequently performance.

3. Distracting dress

What you thing is would be an impressive appearance might be a distraction to your prospective employers. Never look so attractive that your dress or fashion accessories distract the hiring managers. For instance, shoulder-length earrings, bangles and bracelet might constitute distractions when you gesture with your hands during the interview.

4. Too scented

No matter how good you think your perfume smells, wearing it could kill your chances. Your interviewer might be allergic to that scent. The scent could trigger memories and that could work against you.

5. Too ill-fitting

Don’t ever show up in a job interview swimming in your in a rumpled clothes. Prepare the clothes you’re wearing to the interview days ahead, choose a pant and shirt that fit you properly because if you appear sloppy, you might be giving the hiring manager the impression that you’ll be sloppy when you get the job.