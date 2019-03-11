Your effort in the last four, five or seven years depending on your course of study has been concentrated more on having good academic grades, now that you’ve graduated, you need to decide on what next to do.

This is the first time you’ll be going through what it really means to be a graduate and the struggles that come with it. And in the face of these struggles, you really have to come up with a plan for your future.

Here are some good ways to start your post-graduate life.

1. Find a job

For most Nigerian graduates, the search for job begins after their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). If you’re lucky, you might be retained at your place of primary assignment and begin your career in the state you’re posted to for NYSC.

But if this isn’t your case, it’s therefore, very important to prepare your CV and apply for jobs. Look for companies that’ll guarantee you a career progression, follow the organizations you’ll like to work for on LinkedIn and other social media. At the same time, always get yourself ready for job interviews because you’ll surely get some interview invites as a fresh graduate.

2. Become an entrepreneur

If you don’t like the idea of waking up early to go to work and come back late, then you should consider being your own boss? To start with, you’ll need some money and a sound business idea. You’ll also need to seek advice from successful entrepreneurs on what to do and what not to do to grow your business. Mind you, self-employment doesn’t mean you’ll make money overnight, but if you stick to it, you could become your own boss in no time.

3. Continue your studies

If you're interested in academia or you realize that having an MSc degree in a particular field would enhance your employability, go for it. Don’t waste your time.

Starting your post-graduate program immediately after your BSc degree is something you should consider if the job you’re eyeing requires you to have a MSc certificate.

4. Get yourself an internship

For fresh graduates, getting a job in Nigeria is one isn't really easy, sometimes, you only have the chance to get employed by interning for a company. Even if the company does not eventually employ you, the job experience you’ll gain on the job can set you up for a better job opportunity.

5. Travel out of the country

If travelling out of the country has always been on your mind, this is the right time to chase your Canada dream. Since you have no academic issue to deal with anymore, you can begin the travel process.