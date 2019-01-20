When it comes to job interviews, there is nothing worse than having no question to ask as a job applicant at the end of the interview.

The hiring manager believes you definitely want to know something about the company and the job you apply for and that’s why you're to ask some questions.

However, asking wrong questions could cripple your chances of getting the job. In fact, asking inappropriate questions in a job interview is worse than asking nothing at all.

We have already covered some brilliant questions you can ask when the hiring manager throws the opportunity at you, but there are some questions you should never ask in a job interview. Check them out.

1. What does your company do?

Seriously? Do you think asking a question like this will make the hiring manager gets excited to talk about the company or what? Questions like this only send make the employers eyes rolling.

What this means to a lot of employer is that you’re not brilliant enough to ask a meaningful question, and more importantly, you failed to do your research about the company before the interview.

2. How well did I do?

You want to know how well the interview went and you expect the hiring manager to immediately tell you how well you performed. Nah, it’s not done. That question as a matter of fact sounds dumb and no matter how much rapport you have with the interview, don’t ever ask this question.

Instead of asking a questions that’ll make you look stupid in front of your prospective employers, ask them when you can expect to hear from them and send a follow-up email, thanking them for their time.

3. Did I get the job?

This is you being impatient. This question makes you appear very desperate to the hiring managers. Rather than pushing the employers to determine a matter they’ve not decided on, it’s better to ask about the next step in the hiring process. For instance, you can ask if the organization conducts only one or multiple interviews in their recruitment process. Their response to this will give you an idea on whether you’ll have a second chance or not.

4. How long would I wait to get promoted

You’re jumping the gun. Asking a question like this paints an impression that you’re overhasty and not so interested in the position you applied for and you can’t wait to have a better position. You’ll sound better if your question comes like this: "What are the opportunities for growth at this company?

5. What type of job benefits does this company offer?

Bringing up a question like this also shows you’re hasty and you’re only concerned about the benefits you’ll gain from the company not the value you want to offer. If you have to ask this question, wait till you are offered the job before asking for the benefits that comes with it.