The year is coming to an end and as usual, you're already planning how you're going to win big again in 2019. Fantastic! but before you plan out your career direction for 2019, you also need to look at what your career looks like right now.

It's important you conduct some sort of career evaluations for yourself to identify the career mistakes you made in 2018 and what you need to stop doing to position yourself for growth in your career.

To do a proper career evaluation, here are five questions you need to ask yourself.

1. Did my skills get better?

Having more and better skill sets in the course of the year is a sure sign of improvement in your career. Were you able to achieve this? Did you acquire new skills? Did you network better this year? Any professional certification at all? These are things that sharpen your skills and make it better. Ask yourself these questions and identify the areas you need to improve on.

2. Did I accomplish any career goal this year?

At the end of 2017, you probably set some career goals to achieve in 2018. Did you achieve those goals? Did you lead any project? did you get a rise in your pay as you projected last year? Did you get the promotion you really wanted last year? Did you have to update your CV for any reason? Make of list of those career goals and identify the ones you accomplished, establish the reason you're unable to accomplish others and work on them.

3. Was I happy doing my job?

See, it's very important you ask this question. If your answer to it is positive, you need to dig deeper to find out what exactly makes you happy.

On the other hand, if the answer is no, you still need to figure out what makes you unhappy in your career. This gives you a sense of direction as to whether to leave your current employer or stick to the job till you find a better one.

4. Could I have done better in a different job?

Do you think you have some skill sets, both soft and hard skills that your current employer does not seem to appreciate? Do you think you would have been a better employee if you had put those skills into use in another company?

If your answer is yes, you've got to skill up more, update your CV and position yourself for job opportunities in those companies you believe will appreciate your skills and expertise.

5. What do I want to accomplish in my career in 2019?

Having looked back at your career in 2018 and realized the areas you need to improve on, you now need to come up with a plan to make 2019 a great year in your career.

Write out your career goals for 2019, talk to the right people about them, and put a plan in place to achieve the goals.