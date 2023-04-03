4 Reasons why you should complete your ALX application

You should know that these courses are originally valued at between $7,500 - $39,750 in Africa, and $14,500 - $79,500 in Europe and North America. However, through ALX’s partnership with Mastercard Foundation, ALX is able to offer eligible learners access to these programmes at no cost.

If you’ve been considering tech, this is your opportunity. ALX recently launched four new and accessible programmes, in some of the world’s most in-demand fields - Data Science, Data Analytics, Salesforce Administrator, and Cloud Computing.

In addition to that, here are four (4) more reasons why you should hurry and complete your ALX application before the 17th of April for the April Cohort::

Gain industry-relevant skills and top job placements: The programmes offered by ALX are designed to equip you with industry-relevant skills. Each programme is designed to help students unlock a plethora of technical skills and resources that gives them an edge in the job market.

Currently, many of ALX’s alumni are working with leading global employers, such as AWS, Google, Meta, KPMG, Microsoft, McKinsey and Apple. Fellows are able to access better industry opportunities reserved for the top 5% of Nigeria’s tech talents, advance and broaden their digital and tech skills, as well as enjoy invaluable resources within ALX - The ROOM fellowship.

When you apply to one of ALX;s new programmes, you can achieve the following:

Become a Salesforce Certified Administrator and secure one of the most in-demand technical positions across a multitude of industries when you sign up for the Salesforce Administrator Programme.

Advance your expertise in IT and Cloud Fluency for global opportunities as a fully certified AWS Cloud Practitioner when you register for the Cloud Computing Programme.

Gain 21st-century problem-solving skills when you learn Data Analytics and Data Science, - an evidence-based programme tailored for you.

Many ALX fellows have attested to how this prestigious tech community has bolstered their career trajectory.

Case in Point: ALX fellow, Adanma Wabara from Lagos, is now a ‘hot cake’ in tech. Upon successful completion of her ALX programme and integration into The ROOM, she has now achieved the expert level in tech: “The training was top-notch, the support was amazing, and my time there expanded my mindset. The tech field is broad and always evolving; the tools I learned to use and the resources I was exposed to, upgraded my expertise. I can now say I'm a "hot cake" in my tech career because of this. One of the best decisions you will ever make is joining ALX. Just do it!”

Expand your professional network: Completing an ALX programme and passing in flying colours guarantees you access to The ROOM - a community of rigorously vetted, world-class talent trained in the most in-demand skills through ALX. Being a fellow of The ROOM gives you access to a vast network of professionals in the industry, and you will have the opportunity to interact with fellow students, instructors, and industry experts who can help you grow your career.

Networking is critical in the tech industry, and this exclusive global network of top talents provides you with the opportunity to connect with a network of technology professionals, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

Case in Point: ALX fellow Joy Otieno has made strong relationships that have bolstered her career trajectory upon successful completion of her ALX program: “During my time as a learner with ALX, the community opened many doors of opportunities to me and expanded my network in ways I could never have imagined. The events and resources I gained access to challenged me to fully tap into my potential and navigate life with a why-fit-in-when-I-can-stand-out mindset.”

Receive skill acquisition support and hands-on project experience: ALX offers personalised support to all its students, and ensures regular project execution by students. In addition to technical learning, each programme will provide access to peer support, free resources, online webinars hosted by the top mentors in the field, and other tools to assist the talent through the journey.

Case in Point: ALX learner Obekpa Phillip enjoyed opportunities to work on important projects while studying on the ALX platform: “I’ve enrolled in other training programmes in the past, but ALX’s training was exceptional because it gave me the opportunity to work on real projects. It was intense and thorough, and I am happy to have completed it. Aside from core programming skills, ALX taught us patience, resilience, and a lot of other industry practices that I am benefitting from now.”

Access to a flexible learning experience: ALX offers a flexible learning experience that allows you to balance your studies with other commitments. The programmes are designed to be accessible to you, allowing you to study online and in-person, and the programmes are structured to accommodate different learning styles.

Case in Point: ALX fellow Julius Awugo says that the flexible learning experience offered by ALX made the process of learning seamless and he couldn't be more grateful: “Studying at ALX gave me access to a flexible learning experience unlike some other training platforms I have formerly learned from. The seamless process of studying had a profound impact on my career development and personal life balance. Within weeks of graduating from the programme and implementing some of the learnt strategies, I began to get invitations for interviews, one of which has translated into my current job.”

There are great opportunities to complete your application at accessible and conducive coworking spaces across Lagos such as Muster Point, Workcentral, and WorkCity for free. On select days and locations, the ALX team will be available for questions to be answered and queries for those who come in to complete their ALX application. You are invited to come to any of these locations on days that best fit into your schedule :

● Pizza Wednesday - 29th March @ MusterPoint Ogba

● Jollof Saturday - 1st April @ Workcentral Alaka

● Suya Tuesday - 4th April @ MusterPoint Ikeja

● BBQ Saturday - 15th April @ Work City Lekki

You can also get started with your application here.

Now, you know all about ALX there is no need to further convince you to join one of the programmes and just in case you have questions, you can join Open House.

Don’t miss an opportunity to take your career to the next level.

---