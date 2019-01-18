Whether you are a job seeker or you are already settled in a job, you’ll most likely have received text messages from deceitful employers inviting you to come for a job interview or an aptitude test.

Many unsuspected Nigerians, especially job-seeking fresh graduates have fallen victims of these fake job invites.

However, you can prevent this from happening to you and someone you know, if you do a simple research before dressing up to go for the ‘job briefing’ using Google.

Rather than wasting money on transportation, it won’t cost you anything to take your phone and google search the company that invites you for the job interview. With this, you can confirm the authenticity of the job interview invite.

Here are three things you should search about the company.

1. Google the company name

In 2019, any company that can invite prospective employees for a job interview should at least have an online presence. If you google the name of the organization that sends you an interview invite and you can’t see its website or social media handle, don’t bother to go for the interview. It’s most likely a scam you won’t like to experience.

2. Google the company address

Every job interview invite comes with the address of the organization. If you can’t find any information regarding the company’s website and social media pages online, google the address in the message sent to you.

This will show you some pieces of information you can put together to determine whether you should honor the interview or reject it.

3. Google the email address

If you receive the job interview invite via email, it’s also very important you check out the email on search engines. This will reveal different places the email has been used and what it was used for.