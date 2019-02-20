Issues like family problems, illness and emotional issues can seriously impact your job and your ability to grow in your career.

And to advance in your career, it’s important you learn to separate your work life from your private life. When emergency or life issues happen, you’ll have to try your best to make sure the negativity doesn’t affect your job and career.

Here are 5 ways to ensure personal issue do not affect your job.

1. Manage your anger

Anger is a strong feeling of annoyance or displeasure we all express when we think someone has behave in an unfair, cruel or unacceptable way, but we don’t express this emotion the same way.

When some people are angry, they react in a negative manner. Other try their best to stay calm and reasonable. That is what anger management is all about. When you’re at work and someone provoke you to anger, try to be calm and reasonable, don’t cut the figure of a madman in your workplace.

2. Don’t share too much personal information with colleagues

Another way to tackle personal issues at work is to learn to keep some things to yourself. Your boss and colleagues will know about your life issues only if you share it with them. If you don’t them to know anything about what goes in your life outside work, then, you must learn how to keep secret.

3. If you’re shy, try to overcome it

Shyness can affect your career advancement. It can prevent you from speaking up when you are supposed to ask for promotion and pay rise. It can also make it difficult for you to network and meet professionals that may contribute to your career growth.