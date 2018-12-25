There are things employees do that keep them in the good books of their bosses. There are also certain behaviours that drive bosses bonkers.

If you're guilty of the three irritating habits, they may affect your relationship with your boss and also hinders your hope of a raise or promotion.

1. You always come late to work

When you consistently show up late to work, you'll surely get your boss to react to it someday. If being punctual every time shows you care about your job, what impression do you think your lateness would give your boss about you?

2. Always bringing problems, not solutions to your boss

It's very easy to identify problems in an organization. Anybody can do that, but you'll become a become a problem yourself if all you do is to identify problems without offering solutions. You're not employed to create more work for your boss. When you see a problem, try to proffer solution, it may make you the employee everyone run to for solutions to their problems.

3. Spreading office gossip

This can have serious repercussions if your boss finds out about it. It can even destroy your reputation as an employee. You'll become that person nobody trusts in your workplace.