Looking back at your days in University, you probably think there are things you should have done those days to prepare yourself better for your career, right?

Almost everyone feels this way, even if you tried to take advantage of some of the opportunities the university presented when you were an undergraduate.

For graduates, this opportunities have passed as you can’t go back to school to join volunteer or join a cub or an association.

However, if you’re still an undergraduate in a university or polytechnic, the time to start preparing yourself for your career and position yourself for the job you want is now.

Here are things you need to start doing now before they become experience you wish you had gone through.

1. Join a club or society

Being a member of a club or an association on your campus does not only offer you the opportunity to make new friends but also give you an interesting experience that may be useful for you when you start looking for jobs.

Apart from this, you might also learn some soft skills the Nigerian university won’t teach you from the campus association you subscribe to. Being involved in a society or sports club looks great on your CV and proves to a potential employer that you’re sociable and a good team player.

2. Work Experience

Some undergraduates don’t seem to take internship seriously especially if they are not going to be paid. Yea, we know money is important, but the experience the internship will offer you is more important.

There is a reason why employers ask for job experience and if you take advantage of internship whether it comes with pay or not, that experience can qualify you for the job when the opportunity comes.

Advising undergraduates in an interview with Pulse, Jessica Akano, Human Resource Manager of Andela said students should see internship as an opportunity to learn whether it comes with pay or not.

She said, ''There are people that have offered themselves for unpaid internship, they are not silly. They know what they are doing and they know where they’ll be in the next five years. I think one thing undergraduates need to do is just calm down and be willing to learn. Know that nobody is going to give you money free of charge because what companies are looking for is people who can add values to their organization''

3. Make the most of what the university offers

As an undergrad, the university environment gives you opportunity to enjoy the freedom you have to better yourself, but many students often fail to realize this.

The university gives you friend to connect with. Library and books to improve yourself, Lecturers and counselors to seek advice from and if your school has career advisers, you can reach out to them to help you with your CV and seek career advice. You really don’t to wait till after your graduation before you start seeking career advice.