Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) is gaining more popularity among young and old professionals who want to acquire new knowledge, improve their skills and get better at what they do.

The prominence of online courses has also gotten to universities and many undergraduates are already taking advantage of free courses on platforms like Coursera, UdX, Lynda and Udacity to step up their skills and prepare themselves for their career.

If you’re still wondering why you should use your data to watch videos and read stuff on MOOC platforms, here are three good reasons you should enroll in a free online course.

1. Get a head start in your specialization

By enrolling for a free online course and seeking out other courses that are related to your field, you’ll surely get ahead of your classmates if you’re an undergraduate. And as a graduate, online courses will help your learning and give you the needed skills to advance in your career.

2. Convenience and flexibility

It’s pretty easy to juggle your online study and your academic pursuit. Online courses give you the opportunity to plan your study; and unlike your university lectures, your course materials are online and you can always attend to it at your convenience.

3. More interaction and higher concentration

While physical lecture room can get rowdy and full of distractions, open online courses engage you better and gives you a higher level of concentration. MOOC also makes it easier for students, especially the shy ones to participate in class discussions.