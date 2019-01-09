You might have been told that the best way to get a job is to apply for it. Yes, that’s very true. But have you heard about people who got good jobs without even applying for it? This has happened to a lot of people I know.

If you are wondering how easy it is to get hiring managers looking for you to offer you a job, here are three ways to go about it.

1. Update your LinkedIn Profile

Having an outstanding LinkedIn profile that provides relevant information about you and your work experience is key to getting you endeared to employers on the platform.

While you use LinkedIn to promote yourself professionally, you can also use it to establish connections with organizations and hiring managers on the social media platform. This makes it easy for employers to spot you and connect with you.

2. Promote your industry profile

Many employers go for professionals and job seekers who are visible on LinkedIn. This means, you have to promote your industry profile. Sharing your views about industry issues on the platform can get you recommendations from industry experts some of whom may have jobs for you.

You can also share your interviews, articles and quotes used in publications to bring employers’ awareness to the expertise you have to offer.

3. Maintain a mature online presence

As much as you want to stay relevant on LinkedIn and share your views about events in your industry, you should also make sure you demonstrate a mature online presence on other social media platforms. Whatever industry opinions you publish on LinkedIn, share it on other platforms. You can tweet or make a thread about it.

Let your online followers know what you do and the industry you represent. This can get you recommendations and bring you the job.