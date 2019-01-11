The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has warned prospective candidates of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME to avoid sharing their phone contact with another person during the 2019 UTME registration.

The Board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Registration for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) started nationwide on Thursday in more than 700 accredited Computer Based Test (CBT) centres.

According to Benjamin, all candidates desirous of registering for the examination therefore must ensure that he or she start of by sending their full names, (surname first) to the code provided by the board.

“No two persons must use a single GSM number in commencing the registration process as it will not be acceptable.

“The way it is configured is one individual to one telephone number that will remain exclusive to that single individual for the purpose of the entire examination process.

“Not even siblings are allowed to share a particular telephone number for this purpose.

“For instance, if candidate A used a telephone number to send his name to the code in the past, candidate B, who is a sibling to A cannot use that number for that purpose again.

“But candidate A, who probably might not have been able to pass the examination, can still use that particular line again to send his name to that code whenever the need arises,’’ he explained.

However, in the case of a missing telephone line, Benjamin suggested that it would be safe to get a fresh telephone number for the purpose and not a ‘welcome back’ to send to the code for the candidate’s profile number.