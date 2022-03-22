RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

10 ways to ensure your workplace is toxicity free

Being a great boss is not about organising team bonding every other month.

With the conversation on toxic bosses flying around, it is important to know how to reduce toxicity in the workplace.

No matter what is going on, never shout at your employee. Co-workers also should not shout at each other. Shouting is a sign of loss of control, and it is verbal abuse, if you are upset, say it calmly. Shouting should be severely penalised.

Whether they did a poor job or they have gained a lot of weight, saying things like 'stupid', 'fat', 'idiot' 'lazy' is off-limits or variation of that insult. 'I am not impressed with this work.' is enough to pass your message across.

Asking questions like, “So, when did you have sex?” or saying things like “Your lips are sexy” is inappropriate. Whether it is with your colleagues or subordinate.

Every office should be serious about sexual harassment, sexual tensions and office romance does not help anyone.

Dinma worked in a law firm where her boss told her, “Your ass is getting bigger, it is like you have been having sex frequently.” She felt so violated.

When people do a good job, let them know they have done a good job. Reward them.

Everyone should be entitled to paid time off work. The job is not their life.

When work is over, it is over. Closing time is closing time. People should be paid extra for overtime work or weekend shifts; you cannot expect them to work all day and all week. They need to have a life outside work. So, no sending urgent emails at ridiculous times.

Micromanaging is when your boss doesn’t let you do your work by constantly overseeing and controlling you. I have the best boss because he lets you do your work. He trusts in your instincts, when you make a mistake, he corrects you. That’s how it should be.

Use Human Resources to pass your grievances in an official, fair and proper way.

What are the exact rules and what is the punishment? How many leave days does a person have? How many sick days? How does a person apply for leave? How does a person get fired? Having a rule book and an employment letter will guide you and prevent abuse of power.

Do not overburden your employees with wishful thinking targets and deadlines. People do not work well under pressure, it is a wonder why the ability to work well under pressure is an essential criterion in hiring people. It shouldn't be.

Finally, always pay your staff their wages and if you can't, disclose your financial situations to them or lay them off.

10 ways to ensure your workplace is toxicity free

