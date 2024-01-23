ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Can you breastfeed with breast cancer? All you need to know

Anna Ajayi

For breastfeeding mothers facing breast cancer, the question isn't 'can you?' but 'how?'

A breast cancer diagnosis doesn't necessarily mean the end of your breastfeeding journey [MDAnderson]
A breast cancer diagnosis doesn't necessarily mean the end of your breastfeeding journey [MDAnderson]

Recommended articles

It's important to understand that breast cancer can occur in various stages, from early detection to more advanced forms. Early detection often leads to a broader range of treatment options and a higher chance of successful management.

Breast cancer affects the breast tissues, which are integral to milk production and breastfeeding. The diagnosis of breast cancer doesn't necessarily mean an immediate end to breastfeeding, but it does call for a careful assessment of the situation. Medical professionals emphasise that each case is unique, and decisions should be made on an individual basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a new mother, breastfeeding is not just a means of providing nutrition; it's a bond with the baby. However, when breast cancer enters the picture, this experience can be overshadowed by numerous challenges. Breast cancer treatments, such as surgery, chemotherapy, or radiotherapy, may directly impact the breast's ability to produce milk.

Furthermore, certain medications used in treatment can be transmitted through breast milk and are not recommended for the baby.

Medical professionals caution that breastfeeding from a breast affected by cancer might not be possible or safe. However, in cases of early-stage cancer or unilateral cancer (cancer in one breast), breastfeeding might still be feasible. It's crucial to have an open and honest discussion with a healthcare provider to understand the risks and make an informed decision.

When breastfeeding is not a viable option due to breast cancer, it's essential to explore alternative ways to nourish and bond with the baby. Formula feeding is a common and nutritious alternative, providing all the necessary nutrients for a baby's growth and development. Additionally, donor breast milk, obtained through certified milk banks, can be a safe alternative, offering many of the same benefits as mother's milk.

ADVERTISEMENT

For mothers who are able to produce milk in one breast, partial breastfeeding or combination feeding (breast milk supplemented with formula) might be possible. These alternatives ensure that the baby's nutritional needs are met while also providing flexibility and peace of mind for the mother.

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DIY Recipes: How to make chicken jambalaya

DIY Recipes: How to make chicken jambalaya

8 body language signs that you're being lied to

8 body language signs that you're being lied to

7 reasons sex feels less enjoyable and ends without an orgasm

7 reasons sex feels less enjoyable and ends without an orgasm

Can you breastfeed with breast cancer? All you need to know

Can you breastfeed with breast cancer? All you need to know

How to take charge of your menstrual cycle and boost productivity

How to take charge of your menstrual cycle and boost productivity

Who wore it best? Tiwa Savage, Diane Russet, Nengi Hampson, or Ms Banks?

Who wore it best? Tiwa Savage, Diane Russet, Nengi Hampson, or Ms Banks?

Spice up your Valentine's Day with these romantic ideas

Spice up your Valentine's Day with these romantic ideas

Simple workouts for busy people

Simple workouts for busy people

This is what to do if you ever have food poisoning

This is what to do if you ever have food poisoning

13 things single Pringles can do on Valentine's Day

13 things single Pringles can do on Valentine's Day

7 amazing structures around the world you should see

7 amazing structures around the world you should see

11 steps to take if you want to look good in your corset dress

11 steps to take if you want to look good in your corset dress

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Records set by Ghanaians

7 remarkable Guinness World Records set by Ghanaians

How to use pawpaw to fade dark spots on all skin types [English Jagran]

Fade dark spots on all skin types using pawpaw

Sore throat

5 unusual symptoms of gonorrhea you should know about

These blood group combinations may struggle to have children

These blood group combinations may struggle to have children