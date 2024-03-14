ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Can wearing vaginal fluid as perfume really attract him to you?

Anna Ajayi

This has been seen as a secret weapon in the art of seduction.

Attraction by vaping is a myth [DailyMail]
Attraction by vaping is a myth [DailyMail]

We all have someone special we'd like to attract, whether it's a crush, a potential partner, or just wanting to be more appealing in general.

Recommended articles

A supposed secret method called ‘vabbing’ has people wondering if it can help them attract someone special.

This practice involves wearing vaginal fluid as a type of perfume, with the belief that it could act as a secret weapon in the art of attraction.

However, it's essential to dive into the science and social implications of this trend to understand why it might not be the effective method some hope it to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Vabbing" combines the words "vagina" and "dabbing," describing the act of applying vaginal secretions to pulse points, similar to how one might apply perfume.

The theory behind this practice hinges on the belief that vaginal fluids contain pheromones, which are chemicals that could potentially attract others on a subconscious level.

The concept of pheromones as magical attraction agents is largely a myth, especially in humans. Animals and insects use pheromones for various types of communication, including attracting mates, but there is no scientific evidence supporting human pheromones' role in attraction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Humans rely more on visual, verbal, and other non-chemical cues for attraction, making the practice of vabbing based on a misunderstanding of how attraction works in our species.

Focusing on genuine and healthy ways to attract someone is much more likely to yield positive results. These methods include:

  • Confidence: Feeling good about yourself and displaying confidence can be incredibly attractive. Confidence shows that you value yourself, which in turn makes others take notice.
  • Kindness: Simple acts of kindness and showing care for others can make a big impact. People are drawn to those who treat others well and exhibit empathy.
  • Shared interests: Bonding over common interests or hobbies creates connections and gives you something to talk about and enjoy together.
  • Good hygiene: Practicing good hygiene and taking care of your appearance is not just about looking good, it shows that you respect yourself and others around you.
ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from the lack of scientific backing, vabbing could have potential downsides. For one, personal bodily fluids could be irritating or unpleasant to others, especially in social settings or public places.

There's also the consideration of personal comfort and boundaries—what feels right for one person may not be appropriate or comfortable for everyone involved.

In the end, attracting someone special is more about being your authentic self and focusing on building genuine connections. Trends like vabbing come and go, but the timeless qualities of confidence, kindness, shared interests, and good hygiene stand strong in the art of attraction.

The most meaningful relationships are built on mutual respect, understanding, and genuine affection. So, instead of looking for shortcuts, invest in yourself and your relationships with others. True attraction comes from within, radiating outward in the way we treat ourselves and those around us.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

SFEG hosts World’s First Period summit addressing menstrual health issues

SFEG hosts World’s First Period summit addressing menstrual health issues

Are you constantly losing arguments? These 3 steps will help you start winning

Are you constantly losing arguments? These 3 steps will help you start winning

Can wearing vaginal fluid as perfume really attract him to you?

Can wearing vaginal fluid as perfume really attract him to you?

Should you wear black as a wedding guest or is it bad luck?

Should you wear black as a wedding guest or is it bad luck?

A simple guide on how to check your PC specifications

A simple guide on how to check your PC specifications

Why women gain weight in their 40s

Why women gain weight in their 40s

DIY Recipe: How to make crispy chicken samosa

DIY Recipe: How to make crispy chicken samosa

5 things you probably never knew about your nose

5 things you probably never knew about your nose

You can have a better life by taking these 6 easy steps

You can have a better life by taking these 6 easy steps

Can a Christian join in the Ramadan fast?

Can a Christian join in the Ramadan fast?

What to know about the moon's spiritual connection to Ramadan

What to know about the moon's spiritual connection to Ramadan

How to check your hymen at home

How to check your hymen at home

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fasting is a pillar of Islam [APimages]

6 things that will break a Muslim's fast during Ramadan

Lovers on a date

This is why it's easy to fall in love with a colleague at work

The ladies of alte fashion [Instagram/soundcloud]

5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

Here's how to support your muslim friends [istockphoto]

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan