ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Can men have multiple orgasms like women?

Anna Ajayi

Let's uncover some truths about men and multiple orgasms.

Can men have multiple orgasms like women? [Indiatimes]
Can men have multiple orgasms like women? [Indiatimes]

The topic of sexual health and pleasure, especially concerning men experiencing multiple orgasms, has been shrouded in mystery and misinformation.

Recommended articles

Traditionally, it's been believed that men and women experience sexual pleasure differently, with the latter having the ability to enjoy multiple orgasms. But is it possible for men to experience this level of sexual satisfaction as well?

Before exploring the possibility of multiple orgasms for men, you need to understand what an orgasm is from a physiological perspective. An orgasm in men is typically followed by ejaculation, a process that involves the release of semen and is considered the peak of sexual pleasure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The primary reason why multiple orgasms in men are less common than in women lies in the refractory period. This is a phase immediately following an orgasm during which an individual is physically unable to achieve another orgasm. For men, this period can last anywhere from a few minutes to several hours, which significantly differs from person to person.

Recent studies and sexual health experts have begun to challenge the long-held belief that men are incapable of experiencing multiple orgasms. It's been discovered that with proper technique and control, some men can achieve multiple orgasms without going through a refractory period. This involves learning to separate orgasm from ejaculation, a skill that requires practice and understanding of one's body.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Kegel exercises: Strengthening the pelvic floor muscles through Kegel exercises can help men gain better control over ejaculation, potentially leading to multiple orgasms.
Kegel exercises [Mensmedical]
Kegel exercises [Mensmedical] Pulse Nigeria
  • Edging: This technique involves stimulating oneself to the brink of orgasm and then stopping to avoid ejaculation, allowing for multiple peaks of sexual pleasure without the refractory period.
  • Mindful masturbation: Being fully present and focused during sexual activity can enhance the experience and control over ejaculation, opening the door to multiple orgasms.

Open communication with partners and a willingness to experiment are necessary when exploring the potential for multiple orgasms. Every individual's body responds differently to stimulation, so what works for one person may not work for another.

ADVERTISEMENT
Communicate with your partner [Yahoo]
Communicate with your partner [Yahoo] Pulse Nigeria

Understanding and exploring the capabilities of one's body can lead to a more fulfilling and satisfying sex life. Whether through solo exploration or with a partner.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Power of Moisturisation: Dettol's skincare masterclass unveils secret to healthy skin

The Power of Moisturisation: Dettol's skincare masterclass unveils secret to healthy skin

8 of the world's strangest museums you have to see to believe

8 of the world's strangest museums you have to see to believe

Can men have multiple orgasms like women?

Can men have multiple orgasms like women?

Here are 6 ways to overcome trust issues in your relationship

Here are 6 ways to overcome trust issues in your relationship

What to know about open relationships and how they work

What to know about open relationships and how they work

5 ways to stay active without hitting the gym

5 ways to stay active without hitting the gym

The Monkey Buffet Festival in Thailand where the locals celebrate primates

The Monkey Buffet Festival in Thailand where the locals celebrate primates

Rice water and 5 other natural hair care essentials for longer hair

Rice water and 5 other natural hair care essentials for longer hair

2 Nigerian men, Tokyo James and Yusuff Aina, team up at Milan Fashion Week

2 Nigerian men, Tokyo James and Yusuff Aina, team up at Milan Fashion Week

10 things to do if you're trying to find your path in life as a young adult

10 things to do if you're trying to find your path in life as a young adult

4 reasons you shouldn't date a woman who just came out of a toxic relationship

4 reasons you shouldn't date a woman who just came out of a toxic relationship

Resurrecting Tradition: Boma Ogidigben breathes new life into Ikaki fabric

Resurrecting Tradition: Boma Ogidigben breathes new life into Ikaki fabric

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Using saliva as lube during sex might be dangerous [Freepik]

Why using saliva as lube during sex might be dangerous

How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come [Freepik]

How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come

How to get rid of ingrown hairs [GiletteVenus]

7 useful tips to help you get rid of ingrown hairs

Easy waffle recipe [CravingHome]

DIY Recipes: How to make the best waffles