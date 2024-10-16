ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Can HIV be transmitted by mosquitoes?

Anna Ajayi

This is one of the most common concerns people have.

Can HIV be transmitted by mosquitoes? [MarkMedicals]
Can HIV be transmitted by mosquitoes? [MarkMedicals]

Given how mosquitoes bite multiple people in a short amount of time, it's understandable to wonder if these insects could spread HIV.

Recommended articles

The thought of contracting HIV from a mosquito bite can be frightening, especially in areas where mosquitoes are common and where HIV is a major public health issue. However, while mosquitoes can carry and spread certain diseases, HIV is not one of them.

Many people worry because mosquitoes suck blood, and since HIV is a virus found in blood, it’s natural to wonder if the virus could be passed from person to person through a mosquito bite.

This concern is valid, but research shows that the biology of both mosquitoes and HIV makes this form of transmission impossible.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are a few key reasons why HIV cannot be spread by mosquitoes. First, when a mosquito bites someone, it injects saliva, not blood. HIV doesn’t survive or replicate in mosquito saliva, which is crucial for transmission of a virus through an insect bite.

When a mosquito sucks blood from someone with HIV, the virus cannot infect the mosquito or multiply within it. Instead, the virus is simply broken down and digested like any other protein that the mosquito ingests.

Another important point is that mosquitoes don’t pass blood from one person to another. After sucking blood, they do not inject that blood into their next victim. What they inject is only their saliva, which helps them feed, but it doesn't carry HIV. As a result, even if a mosquito bites a person living with HIV, it cannot pass the virus to anyone else.

Mosquitoes can’t transmit HIV [Pinterest]
Mosquitoes can’t transmit HIV [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Numerous scientific studies have looked into the possibility of mosquitoes transmitting HIV. All the evidence points to the same conclusion: HIV cannot be transmitted by mosquitoes. According to experts in both HIV research and mosquito-borne diseases, the biology of HIV and mosquitoes simply doesn’t allow for transmission. Mosquitoes can spread diseases like malaria, Zika, and dengue fever, but they are not a risk when it comes to HIV.

Clearing up misunderstandings about HIV is important in reducing stigma and unnecessary fear. HIV is primarily spread through certain bodily fluids such as blood, semen, vaginal fluids, rectal fluids, and breast milk. It is not spread through saliva, sweat, tears, or casual contact like hugging or sharing food. Understanding how HIV is—and isn’t—transmitted helps people take the right precautions without being afraid of everyday encounters or mosquito bites.

ALSO READ: 4 behaviours that put you at risk of contracting HIV

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Best aso-ebi colour combo this year? See top looks from Peterson & Prudent's wedding

Best aso-ebi colour combo this year? See top looks from Peterson & Prudent's wedding

Can HIV be transmitted by mosquitoes?

Can HIV be transmitted by mosquitoes?

World Food Day: What you need to know and how it affects us all

World Food Day: What you need to know and how it affects us all

5 least populated countries in Africa

5 least populated countries in Africa

New look National Theatre: Bankers’ committee restoration of a national pride

New look National Theatre: Bankers’ committee restoration of a national pride

Pernod Ricard Nigeria announces exciting participation at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024

Pernod Ricard Nigeria announces exciting participation at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024

Glenfiddich unveils Bold Futures 2.0 with Mr Eazi, Nancy Isime, Nwune, others

Glenfiddich unveils Bold Futures 2.0 with Mr Eazi, Nancy Isime, Nwune, others

The Ultimate Convenience: Exploring the benefits of a self-cleaning pool

The Ultimate Convenience: Exploring the benefits of a self-cleaning pool

Culinary Journey at Jameson Distillery on Tour: Gourmet Junk Food meets Whiskey Culture

Culinary Journey at Jameson Distillery on Tour: Gourmet Junk Food meets Whiskey Culture

5 causes of ovulation pain and how to find relief

5 causes of ovulation pain and how to find relief

How to know if your ex is still stalking your social media

How to know if your ex is still stalking your social media

Is your laptop camera spying on you? Here's why you should always cover it

Is your laptop camera spying on you? Here's why you should always cover it

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

You should add moringa to your diet [iStock]

Here’s why you should add moringa to your diet

How to exfoliate your underarms [TrulyBeauty]

How to properly exfoliate your underarms

Orange Island Lekki [Livingspaces]

This is why Lagos may soon disappear from Nigeria’s map

What did women use before tampons and pads? [TheQuint]

The history of sanitary pads: What did women use before tampons and pads?