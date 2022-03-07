Campus cruise: how to deal with a difficult lecturer

In most cases, all they want is to get a rise out of you, being conscious of that, it is crucial to keep your cool. This lecturer has probably seen a student more radical than you, for that reason stay calm, collected, and respectful while presenting your argument against whatever dilemma you may find yourselves in. yes it may be difficult, however, it is necessary self-control is imperial in an academic environment. Avoid any hostile confrontation, and select a time and place to resolve the specific issue privately.

Speak to a senior lecturer

Whether they admit it or not, every staff member is under authority. On that basis, identify a senior colleague of the lecturer, and report the case to him or her. It could be the Dean, the Level Coordinator, Head of Department, or Counsellor. This senior lecturer is in a more renowned position of authority to appeal on your behalf.

Involve the student body

One of the major roles of a student body in a university or academic environment is to defend and uphold the rights of students. In a case of abuse, victimization, mistreatment and unjust grading. Approach a member of The student body so they can take up the case for formal action, or even carry legal measures if the lecturer refuses to act right.

Tell your parents