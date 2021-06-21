Brazilian Butt Lift: All you need to know about this procedure

One of the most common cosmetic procedure is the Brazilian butt lift for a rounder and fuller butt.

The Brazilian butt lift is one of the best ways to achieve an onion booty because it looks most natural.

Pulse Nigeria

How is it done?

After the patient has been placed on anesthesia, the doctor uses liposuction to remove fat from other parts of the body. The fact removed is purified and injected into the buttocks.

A Brazilian butt lift gives a fuller, sensual, and rounded butt.

You can do this surgery if you need your butt reshaped or if it is flat or asymmetrical.

A Brazilian butt lift lasts longer because it uses microdroplets from fat cannulas that spread fat across the butt.

It also lasts longer because it is the person’s fat and nothing artificial.

The Brazilian butt lift is one of the safest ways to increases your buttocks but here are a few things you should know.

Research the hospital and the doctor who will perform the surgery. Only perform the surgery in a good hospital with a good reputation with all the right facilities.

Before you can perform the Brazilian butt lift you must have fat in other parts of your body to transfer to your butt.

Make sure you are healthy, and you have not been smoking or using blood thinners before the surgery.

Consult your doctor on whether it is the right procedure for you.

Some precautions

In some cases, the Brazilian butt lift can lead to infections, lumps under the places injected, fat embolism in the heart and the lungs which are deadly, pain, scarring or the body might refuse to accept the fat.

After the surgery, the person might not be able to lay on her butt for two weeks to a month.