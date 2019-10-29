The brain is involved in everything we do and, like any other part of the body, it needs to be cared for too.

Most people often pay attention to their physical fitness, which involves exercises than their mental health. It’s already a common knowledge that keeping your body fit requires regular and varied physical exercise that includes aerobic, strength, flexibility, and balance exercises. If you also want to keep your brain active, you need to go through some exercises.

Exercising the brain to improve memory, focus, or daily functionality is a top priority for many people, especially as they get older. For you to boost your memory, you need to subject your brain certain exercises. You may be wondering, how you’re supposed to exercise your brain.

Today's article will educate you on some exercises you put your brain through. Here are exercises that will help you boost your brain and memory.

1. Meditating

Meditation will increase your mental flexibility [Positive Routines] Positive Routines

Meditation is a great way to exercise your brain. Studies have shown that meditation can help engage new neural pathways, resulting in improved self-observational skills and increased mental flexibility. Meditation helps improve attention focus, empathy and even immunity.

Studies also suggest that meditation might even increase the capacity of working memory. Try to meditate every day and make sure it’s about something positive.

2. Arithmetic exercises

Your brain needs some activities to stay active and some arithmetic will help you with that. We know you might hate math but the truth is that its an excellent way of exercising the brain. You don’t have to add up big numbers within seconds or multiply three-digit numbers but partake in simple math and challenge yourself as you progress. Observe this every morning and you’ll experience a noticeable change.

3. Listen to music

Listening to music open up your creative space [Citi FM] Citi FM

One of the easiest way to increase your creative brain power is by listening to music. Research has proven that listening to happy tunes help you generate more innovative ideas and solutions that can't be created in silence. While working, you can have some subtle music play and you'll realize your brain will work faster.

4. Memory game

Exercising your brain requires subjecting it to remembrance. You can try to pay close attention to your surroundings on your way to or back from work, then draw out a map of the route with all that you remember of seeing.

Check it out the following day if you were correct. With time, you will also become more attentive and sensitive to your surroundings. Try this for a week and you’ll notice a difference in the way you remember things.

5. Learn a new skill

If you want to strengthen the connections in your brain, you need to learn a new skill. Studies have proven that learning a new skill can help improve memory function in older adults. Perhaps, you have been postponing a particular skill you want to learn, here's another reason you should start soon.