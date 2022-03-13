Body-shaming will continue as long as clear standards to beauty exist

In this digital age, some people have one thing about their bodies that limits inner confidence and blinds them from seeing the beauty of their own perfection. But who established this toxic model, who created false standards to beauty, who made us we were not already perfect. The answer is simple; mainstream media and the billion-dollar plastic cosmetic surgery industry. However, are these the only two elements responsible for determining what particular body types are pretty, or have we as consumers of their agendas contributed to a culture that shames individuals who naturally do not fit into the 'beauty box' that is constantly evolving?