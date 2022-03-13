RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Body-shaming will continue as long as clear standards to beauty exist

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola

For body-shaming culture to become a thing of the past, all categories of beauty must be dissolved by society and mainstream media.

In this digital age, some people have one thing about their bodies that limits inner confidence and blinds them from seeing the beauty of their own perfection. But who established this toxic model, who created false standards to beauty, who made us we were not already perfect. The answer is simple; mainstream media and the billion-dollar plastic cosmetic surgery industry. However, are these the only two elements responsible for determining what particular body types are pretty, or have we as consumers of their agendas contributed to a culture that shames individuals who naturally do not fit into the 'beauty box' that is constantly evolving?

At some point, there was a stigma attached to having a dark skin tone within and outside the black community. This led to numerous individuals purchasing bleaching creams to lighten their skin tones to hit the social benchmark of beauty. But now darker skin tone and melanin are now one of the major features glorified in pop culture conversations. Riding on this wave are cosmetic brands that now use dark skin facial models. After all, it's the new trend; Black is the new beautiful. For this, we have seen a rise in tanning, and Blackfishing (Skin tone filters and make-up that darken the complexion of Caucasians and light skin individuals).

For a moment, being skinny was pretty, then it morphed into being thick. Which led to women getting implants. At another point, it was full lips. Having full lips was something people of colour were ridiculed for. But then came the Kardashians in the 2010s. Now, everybody wants a lip filler, as having full lips is the new 'sexy'.

The list and evolution to these beauty standards are endless since the dawn of time, and if it is not completely broken in our generation, there will remain traces of body shaming culture towards those who do not naturally fit into them today and the future unborn generations.

