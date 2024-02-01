ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Birkin Bags: 8 things you need to know about the popular accessory

Ifeyinwa Ekechukwu

Have you ever wondered what makes the Birkin bag command so much attention and reverence? Almost all your faves have one and those who don't will do almost anything to own one.

Birkin Bags are a popular accessory
Birkin Bags are a popular accessory

This is a deep dive into one of the most talked about fashion accessories in the history of fashion and the numerous intriguing things you didn't know that make it exceptional.

Recommended articles

At the end of this dive, it will not be a surprise if you find yourself on the next waiting list, queuing to get your hands on this iconic fashion statement.

Now, fasten your seat belt, let's unravel 8 things you should know about this stellar accessory.

ADVERTISEMENT

We will reveal to you why your faves are intentional about acquiring this rare and luxurious fashion accessory and why it's associated with the fine tag of ‘living that baby girl lifestyle’, a life envied by many. Here are some of the amazing characteristics of the Birkin bag:

The Birkin bag was born out of a need to serve young mothers' fashion needs. The story behind this most coveted luxury bag began when the British actress Jane Birkin complained to Hermès, then CEO, that she couldn't find a bag suitable for her needs as a young mother. Inspired by her remarks, the Birkin bag was born, combining fashion and functionality.

The Birkin bag
The Birkin bag New York Times
ADVERTISEMENT

Each Birkin bag showcases the sophistication of skill, and precision of Hermès artisans. The compelling detail of this bag is that it is crafted by hand and takes an average of 48 hours to complete a single bag. Also, carefully handpicked materials, including the finest leathers and metals, contribute to the bag's unmatched quality and durability.

Birkin bag [Town & Country Magazine]
Birkin bag [Town & Country Magazine] Town & Country Magazine

Most fashionistas queue for long on the waiting list which can last months just to secure a Birkin bag, which is considered to be a fashion success as this bag seems to mean a lot to people who can finally get their hands on it. The Birkin bag rides on exclusivity. Its scarcity is by design – Hermès intentionally limits production to maintain an air of rarity and class.

Birkin Bag [Design Boom]
Birkin Bag [Design Boom] Design Boom
ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most interesting aspects of the Birkin bag is the excellent details and customisation, making it one of one in grand markets. From the leather type, colour to the hardware and stitching, each bag can be tailored to the buyer's unique preferences, making each Birkin a truly personal experience and masterpiece.

Birkin Bag [Style Caster]
Birkin Bag [Style Caster] Style Caster

The price of a Birkin bag can range from tens of thousands to over a million dollars, depending on the rarity, and size of the bag. This price tag intentionally reflects rarity and affluence.

ADVERTISEMENT

This bag is not only considered to be a fashion accessory but a worthy asset, as it's known to appreciate over time, and continues to be sought after. Whoever possesses this bag will definitely reap beyond its original worth at the time of purchase as the value increases.

Birkin Bag [1stDibs]
Birkin Bag [1stDibs] 1stDibs
ADVERTISEMENT

The Birkin bag is very popular and highly valued among your faves and your faves' faves. It is ranked high in class and continues to be a mark of style, class, and affluence. It's almost as if owning a pair puts you in a certain social echelon, making it easy to conclude that it sits in its own caste.

Toke Makinwa rocking The Birkin Bag [Bella Naija]
Toke Makinwa rocking The Birkin Bag [Bella Naija] Bella Naija

The materials for this iconic accessory are carefully selected with a concern for nature and the environment. The brand is committed to ethically sourcing items for production and has sustainable fashion practices. Their transparency has made it garner more appeal from fashion-aware consumers.

Birkin Bag [Los Angeles Times]
Birkin Bag [Los Angeles Times] Los Angeles Times
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hermès Birkin bag is more than just a fashion statement; it's a symbol of iconic artistry, exclusivity, and grace. Whether you're a current or aspiring owner, you should know that this is more than just a fashion accessory but an unrivalled personal experience. This is one fashion item that's timeless and will continue to sit pretty, and worthy on any shelf.

Ifeyinwa Ekechukwu Ifeyinwa Ekechukwu Ifeyinwa Ekechukwu is a social media creative obsessed with fashion and storytelling.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Birkin Bags: 8 things you need to know about the popular accessory

Birkin Bags: 8 things you need to know about the popular accessory

Smile 360 Dental Clinic: Get the perfect smile in 2024 with advanced dental treatments

Smile 360 Dental Clinic: Get the perfect smile in 2024 with advanced dental treatments

Nigerian lady Pelumi Nubi begins road trip from London to Lagos

Nigerian lady Pelumi Nubi begins road trip from London to Lagos

Here’s what to do after falling victim to a scam

Here’s what to do after falling victim to a scam

5 signs your new relationship is moving too fast

5 signs your new relationship is moving too fast

How to outsmart scammers and keep your money safe

How to outsmart scammers and keep your money safe

6 creative date night ideas for cohabiting couples

6 creative date night ideas for cohabiting couples

3 effective ways to get rid of bedbugs in your home

3 effective ways to get rid of bedbugs in your home

How to know you have ADHD as an adult

How to know you have ADHD as an adult

If he does these 5 things, he sees a future with you

If he does these 5 things, he sees a future with you

10 most notorious scammers in human history

10 most notorious scammers in human history

How to financially survive in Nigeria as a young adult in your 20s

How to financially survive in Nigeria as a young adult in your 20s

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

People with the same AS,SS genotype [Pexels]

Love & Genotype: 5 ways AS, SS couples can get married

Get your baby to sleep in a noisy environment

Here are 3 tips on how to get your baby to sleep in a noisy environment

Gbagyi people

What you should know about Gbagyi people, real owners of Abuja

Early detection and treatment can prevent up to 80% of all cervical cancer cases [Medanta]

Cervical Cancer: Symptoms and how to prevent it