Beyonce, stuns in every picture in the magazine as one would expect.

For the cover, she wears Ivy Park x Adidas Shirt, shorts, chaps, and belt and earrings and pendant from Tiffany & Co.

She speaks about her formative years, "I wanted to break all the stereotypes of the Black superstar, whether falling victim to drugs or alcohol or the absurd misconception that black women were angry."

"I knew I was given this amazing opportunity and felt like I had one shot. I refused to mess it up, but I had to give up a lot."

As she reminiscences on all her achievements over the years of her life, she says, "I’ve spent so many years trying to better myself and improve whatever I’ve done that I’m at a point where I no longer need to compete with myself. I have no interest in searching backwards."

Beyonce has always stayed true to herself and never let the pressures of social media get to her. "Before I started, I decided that I’d only pursue this career if my self-worth was dependent on more than celebrity success. I’ve surrounded myself with honest people who I admire, who have their own lives and dreams and are not dependent on me."

On self-care she says, “Your body tells you everything you need to know, but I’ve had to learn to listen”