Best Celebrity Instagram photos of the week

These are the most fashionable celebrity pictures on Instagram this week.

Rita, Nengi, Erica {instagram}
Rita, Nengi, Erica {instagram}

With social media, we get to see more of our Nigerian celebrities looking their best. To keep up with their image, these celebrities regularly update their social media photos with cool photos.

These are the best from this week.

Nengi looked angelic in her summer white from Payporte.

www.instagram.com

Rita in green was a sight we didn't know we needed to see.

www.instagram.com

Wofai looked like a fashion model in a pink power suit and neon shoes and bag. Love it!

www.instagram.com

Tacha brought the fashion to denim in skinny jeans and blazer/crop top.

Tacha in denim {instagram/tacha}
Tacha in denim {instagram/tacha} Pulse Nigeria

For Swarovski, Erica took these beauty shots that were simply magical.

www.instagram.com

Nancy dazzled in a pink ballgown by Somo by Somo.

www.instagram.com

