With social media, we get to see more of our Nigerian celebrities looking their best. To keep up with their image, these celebrities regularly update their social media photos with cool photos.
Best Celebrity Instagram photos of the week
These are the most fashionable celebrity pictures on Instagram this week.
These are the best from this week.
Nengi
Nengi looked angelic in her summer white from Payporte.
Rita Dominic
Rita in green was a sight we didn't know we needed to see.
Wofai
Wofai looked like a fashion model in a pink power suit and neon shoes and bag. Love it!
Tacha
Tacha brought the fashion to denim in skinny jeans and blazer/crop top.
Erica
For Swarovski, Erica took these beauty shots that were simply magical.
Nancy Isime
Nancy dazzled in a pink ballgown by Somo by Somo.
