7 health benefits of eating boiled eggs daily

Research highlights a surprising array of health benefits associated with consuming boiled eggs regularly.

Here, we'll discuss some reasons why boiled eggs deserve a place in your daily routine.

1. Nutrition

Boiled eggs are packed with nutritients. One large egg contains just around 78 calories, making it a low-calorie, high-protein snack. It boasts a complete protein profile, containing all nine essential amino acids your body needs to build and repair tissues. Beyond protein, eggs are a good source of healthy fats, vitamins A, D, E, B12, and B2, as well as minerals like iron, selenium, and phosphorus. This combination of nutrients makes them a valuable addition to any diet.

2. Brain booster for memory and focus

Choline, a vital nutrient found in egg yolks, plays a key role in memory function and learning. Studies suggest that consuming choline-rich foods can improve cognitive function and even help protect against age-related cognitive decline. So, next time you need a mental boost, grab a boiled egg instead of reaching for that sugary snack.

3. Eye health

Eggs are loaded with lutein and zeaxanthin, powerful antioxidants that protect your eyes from age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss. These antioxidants act like tiny shields, filtering out harmful blue light and supporting healthy vision throughout your life.

4. Weight management

Feeling full after a meal can help you resist unhealthy snacking throughout the day. The protein and healthy fats in boiled eggs promote satiety, keeping you feeling satisfied for longer. This can be a valuable tool for weight management, as it helps you control calorie intake and avoid overeating.

5. Building and maintaining strong muscles

Muscle is essential for maintaining a healthy metabolism and burning calories. The protein in eggs provides the building blocks your body needs to repair and grow muscle tissue. Whether you're a gym enthusiast or simply aiming for a more active lifestyle, including boiled eggs in your diet can support your fitness goals.

6. A source of vitamin D

Vitamin D plays a crucial role in bone health and immune function. However, many people struggle to get enough vitamin D from sunlight exposure alone. The good news? Eggs are a natural source of vitamin D, especially the yolks. So, eating boiled egg daily can contribute to meeting your daily vitamin D needs and support overall health.

7. Budget-friendly and versatile

Boiled eggs are a budget-friendly protein source. They're readily available, affordable, and require minimal preparation. The beauty of boiled eggs lies in their versatility. Enjoy them on their own with a sprinkle of salt and pepper, or get creative! Add them to salads, slice them onto toast, or mash them into a healthy egg salad for a quick and satisfying sandwich.

How to boil your eggs perfectly

Boiling eggs seems simple, but there's an art to achieving that perfect level of doneness. Here are some tips for foolproof boiled eggs:

Use the freshest eggs you can find for the best texture and flavour.

Place eggs in a pot and cover with cold water. Bring to a gentle boil, then remove from heat and let them sit in the hot water for 10-12 minutes for a medium-cooked yolk.

For easier peeling, transfer the eggs into a bowl of cold water immediately after cooking. The cold water stops the cooking process and makes the shells easier to remove.