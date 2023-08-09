ADVERTISEMENT
Your stable relationship or marriage will make you fat unless you do these 4 things

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know you are likely to gain weight if you are in a stable relationship or marriage? Here’s why and how you lose those relationship kgs.

How to avoid gaining weight in your relationship [Shuttershock]
How to avoid gaining weight in your relationship [Shuttershock]

Women who cohabitate but are not married gained only 18 pounds, while women who are in a relationship but live apart gained 15 pounds.

Men increased in weight as well, although there were few changes between married men and single men. The researchers discovered that living together raises the risk of obesity in both men and women.

Weight gain in relationships and marriages can be caused by:

When you first met your partner, you probably strived to look your best, but now you probably don't care anymore. You may get more secure in your relationship over time and stop stressing over dieting and exercising to maintain a healthy weight.

Restaurant hopping is part of the allure of a new relationship. Many couples go on dates to different restaurants and try different cuisines. Weight gain can be caused by larger restaurant portions and high-calorie meals served at restaurants.

When couples mingle, whether eating out, during their dates, or at parties and events, they tend to consume more alcohol. These drinks add calories to your daily intake and make couples fatter.

Some people alter their eating habits to accommodate their spouse. You might find yourself eating things you don't usually eat, and at times you don't usually eat because of your partner.

You want to spend all your time with them and less time exercising. As you eat more calories and decrease your physical activity, you are more likely to gain weight.

How a stable relationship makes you gain weight [istockphoto]
How a stable relationship makes you gain weight [istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria

You and your partner can share your health goals with each other and even spur one another to live even healthier lives.

You are more likely to eat healthily if you cook your meals. Plan your meals so that you can cook at home, eat leftovers, and go out. Opt for a well-balanced diet that contains fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy grains.

Find activities you can do together, such as attending a class or travelling, learning a new skill, paintballing, and so on.

When you exercise together, you may have fun while also motivating each other to stay on track. You can work out in the same gym or go for morning walks and strolls. Get moving by going on a morning walk or learning a new sport, such as pickleball.

Avoid introducing certain foods into your home if you or your partner are prone to overeating. Then stock up on healthy meals instead of unhealthy snacks.

5 reasons fingering may cause bleeding