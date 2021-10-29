World Stroke Day: All you need to know about stroke

Also called Cerebrovascular Accident (CVA), there are three types of stroke, namely — Ischemic Stroke, where part of the body loses blood flow, Hemorrhagic stroke, where bleeding occurs in the brain, or Mini-Stroke, where symptoms resolve within minutes or take up to 24 hours to clear.

The symptoms of stroke include sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body.

Some other symptoms are: sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech, sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes, or sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination.

From the onset of stroke symptoms, also known as “Brain Attack’’, there is only a three to four-and half hour window to use clot-busting drugs (thrombolytics) to try to restore blood supply to affected part of the brain.

People at risk for stroke include those who have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and those who smoke.

Others are people with heart rhythm disturbances, especially atrial fibrillation.

Stroke is diagnosed through the patient’s symptoms, history, blood and imaging tests.

Depending on the situation, including the patient’s neurologic examination and severity of stroke, mechanical thrombectomy to remove a blood clot in a brain artery may occur up to 24 hours after onset of symptoms, a procedure that is not available at all hospitals and not appropriate for all stroke patients.

Consequently, one can quit smoking to prevent stroke, control blood pressure, maintain healthy weight, eat healthy diet and exercise regularly.