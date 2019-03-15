Mr Crusoe Osagie, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication strategy, disclosed this in a statement in Benin, on Friday.

Obaseki said that the annual tests would enable workers ascertain their health status and embrace preventive and early curative measures.

He said this on the occasion of the commemoration of World Kidney Day, marked on March 14, every year, and advised that early detection of diseases could save lives.

The only way to know if there are potential problems with your health is through a medical test.

If there is a condition that poses a threat, you can spot it through tests and deal with it immediately.

This way, you save yourself the agony, costs and other troubles that are associated with late detection of diseases. the governor said.

Obaseki said his administration was carrying out reforms in the health sector, particularly with the establishment of primary health care centres and the health insurance scheme.

He said that the reforms would eliminate barriers and encumbrances to quality health care services in the state.

The governor urged Nigerians in all fields of human endeavours to imbibe the culture of undergoing comprehensive health checks, at least once in a year.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the World Kidney Day (WKD) is a joint initiative of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundation (IFKF).

The day is to raise awareness about the importance of the kidneys and how to reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease and associated health problems worldwide.

NAN also reports that the theme of the World Kidney Day for 2019 was: Kidney Health for Every One Every where.