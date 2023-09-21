World Cleanup Day 2023: Coca-Cola partners in pursuit for litter-free planet

World Cleanup Day, an annual occasion on September 16, is a notable global event amplifying the critical need to confront the ramping environmental challenges afflicting our planet and encourage collective responsibility towards a sustainable future for upcoming generations.

This year's theme, "Celebrate the Earth," underscores the gravity of recovering post-consumer packaging, mitigating emissions, and propelling recycling efforts to lay the groundwork for a purer and more verdant future. Coca-Cola stands as a beacon for local and international innovators striving to leave a durable mark on communities where the company has operations.

To honour World Cleanup Day 2023, FABE International Foundation, via its TidyNigeria initiative, diligently engaged communities to ignite and circulate awareness on domestic waste segregation as an impetus for sustainable solid waste management practices.

This initiative was deployed across Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo State, accumulating an impressive recovery of 400kg PET with 83 volunteers and the staggering 507.3 tons salvaged over the project’s 11-month run so far.

Working in parallel, the Growing Business Foundation (GBF), a partner implementing the Empowering Collectors Initiative funded by The Coca-Cola Foundation, collaborated with the Onigbongbo Local Government through its Community Development Service (CDS) Sanitation Group under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), to mobilise cleanup projects in the Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area.

This pioneering initiative not only championed environmental cleanliness but also spearheaded an educational campaign highlighting recycling and plastic collection's crucial roles in environmental conservation and viable business strategies.

Reflecting on the profound significance of World Cleanup Day, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, Director, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria, accentuated the importance of joining forces to foster a cleaner, greener world.

"We are unwavering in our belief that even small measures can produce monumental changes. The expedition toward a more sustainable future starts with our commitment to uphold a clean environment, and World Cleanup Day offers an optimal platform for global collaboration to drive tangible change. Our aspiration is to inspire a culture of responsible waste management and reaffirm everyone's part in safeguarding our planet for posterity”, she affirmed.

Known for its innovative waste recovery endeavours, Coca-Cola continually revolutionizes its approach to conservation through various trailblazing recycling initiatives. These include its annual beach cleanups, Empowering Collectors Initiative, RESWAYE, TidyNigeria, and other remarkable projects such as Cycle Last, the Green Campus Project, Waste in the City, and Mission Zero Plastic.

