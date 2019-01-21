The eclipse will happen on the night of the year’s first of three straight full supermoons, meaning the moon will be nearly at its closest to Earth for this January, as the eclipse takes place.

As the moon orbits our planet, the positions of the Earth, moon, and sun create a cycle of lunar phases. We earthlings witness these phases simply by noticing how much of the moon we're actually able to see. All months have a new moon, all months have a full moon, and the cycle completes and repeats about every 29.53 days.

New moons are believed to be a time when you can more easily manifest intentions or desires, which is totally rad. But one must wonder, while all this potential change is happening, can the new moon affect your mood or other aspects of your day-to-day life?