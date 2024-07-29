If you have trouble sleeping, being in bed with this person will help

According to research in the Journal of Social Psychological and Personal Science, those who feel their partner is attentive to their needs typically get better sleep.

Researchers from the University of Turkey conducted a study of about 700 married or cohabiting couples and discovered that the mind and body can be soothed by spending quality time with a loving companion.

Interestingly, the emphasis is on a loving partner, as you won't sleep well with an unloving partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why you sleep better with your partner

The 'feel-good' hormones, serotonin and oxytocin, are released when one is in the presence of a loving partner. This results in feelings of contentment and relaxation. Also referred to as the "love hormone," oxytocin promotes trust and social bonds. It has been demonstrated that these substances strengthen emotional ties and lessen stress.

Some people think couples who sleep in separate rooms can foster some sort of closeness and reduce fights since there is minimal contact and there’s the sense of looking forward to seeing each other, but research has shown that it’s much better to sleep with your partner.

Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: These 5 sounds will make you fall asleep instantly

ADVERTISEMENT

The benefits of sharing a bed with a loving partner

Promotes quicker sleep: Being close to your partner can provide you with a sense of security and physical warmth that can promote quicker and more restful sleep. Reduces inflammation: Lying down with a dependable spouse has been shown to decrease cortisol levels, which in turn reduces stress and, ultimately, inflammation. Promotes intimacy: Sharing bedtimes with your partner can promote closeness by producing oxytocin, a hormone that soothes and draws you closer to your partner.