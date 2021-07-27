Why you shouldn't wash your vagina [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Now you may had heard that it is not advisable to wash the vagina with anything, even water. It might even sound shocking, right?

Here are some reasons why Health workers discourage douching

(1) The vagina, like other parts of the body, has bacteria. A healthy vagina has both good and bad bacteria living together in an acidic environment. This acidity of the vagina protects it from many infections.

When you wash your vagina, you upset this balance & may cause overgrowth of the harmful bacteria. When this happens, it increases the risk of yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis.

(2) This is even worse. For those who already have an infection and are still washing the vagina, this may push the infection up into the uterus, fallopian tubes and even the ovaries.

What does this cause?

I’ll tell you. Ever heard of Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) ?

You literally use your hand to do yourself.

(3) Douching also increases the risk of other problems like Vaginal dryness and irritation, Pre-term birth, Ectopic pregnancy, STIs , even HIV!

This is because washing the vagina makes it less efficient at fighting off infections.

So how should you keep the vagina clean, if you’re not allowed to wash it?

Your vagina cleans itself. It does this by secreting mucous. This mucous washes away semen, blood, anything that shouldn’t be in the vagina.

Also, i want you to understand that a healthy vagina has a mild odour. This is normal and natural. Don’t let anyone make you ashamed of a normal vagina.

Now, if you’re worried about any scent from your vagina that isn’t the normal smell, please see your Doctor about it.

I’m discussing this topic because there are many young women whose lives have been affected by recurrent vaginal discharges and foul odours. Many of them engage in douching without recognising the harmful effects of this act.

Please refrain from it! Your vagina cleans itself!

----

Toluwani Binutu is a Medical Doctor based in the UK. With experience in a wide range of specialities, from Emergency medicine to Health insurance , he is passionate about wellness. He believes that the key to living your best life lies in your ability to stay healthy. For more health tips , you can check out his Instagram handle @tolubinutu

------