health risks of spending too much time in an air conditioned room [Pinterest]

One of the ways people have to combat the hot weather is with air conditioning.

Whether you are at work, in your home, at shopping center or in your car, cold air conditioning can be a very welcome relief for the hot weather. However, despite the fact that air conditioners can offer temporary relief from the hot and humid weather, it also can potentially be a source of health concerns to people of all ages. Here are five dangers an air conditioner might be causing to your health.

1. Development of dry skin

Long hours spent in air conditioned environments causes your skin to lose moisture; if you are not aiding your skin with a constant supply of moisturizers you may begin to suffer from dry skin.

2. Headaches

This is one of the most common side-effects of staying in an air-conditioned room for a long time. There is the possibility of you getting dehydrated could also lead to headaches. As a matter of fact, dehydration is an often overlooked trigger for migraines.

3. Inability to deal with heat

Since the AC messes up with our natural body temperature, those who spend a lot of time in an air-conditioned environment become increasingly more intolerant of hot summers. The stress on your body from moving from a cool environment to the smoldering outdoor air is the main cause of this intolerance. This leads to an increase heat-related deaths during heat waves.

4. Worsens allergies and asthma

You might think that cold temperature will be better for skin conditions yet allergies and even asthma could even get worse if exposed to AC that is not properly cleaned or well maintained. You run the risk of exposing yourself to a host of triggers and microbes. It is more beneficial to stay indoors for people who are allergic to pollen and or other air pollutants but an unsanitised AC might do more harm than good.

5. Dehydration

The potential to be dehydrated is higher in rooms that are running on AC for long hours. Air condition draws too much humidity from the room and when you neglect your water intake, you are setting yourself to be dehydrated. This is possible since the temperatures low and your body does not feel the need to drink since you are feeling way too cold. Also, let’s admit it when the temperature is cool we tend to move less as well.