Why women should urinate after sex

What I’ll be looking to do in this article is to separate truth from fiction, from a medical point of view.

So now, let’s talk about why urinating after sex could be helpful for you.

The reason why Doctors ask women to urinate within 30 minutes after sex is because it may help to prevent UTIs (Urinary tract infections).

UTIs occur when bacteria enter the urinary tract. Bacteria usually enter through the urethra (where women urinate from) and travel up to the bladder.

For women, the urethra is close to the vagina and so it is easy for bacteria to gather close to the urethra during sex. Urinating after sex can help to “flush” these bacteria & reduce the risk of a UTI.

Women are about 30 times more likely to get a UTI than Men. This is partly because Women have a shorter urethra. Urinating after sex is ESPECIALLY helpful for women who are more prone to having UTIs than others.

At this point, I must say that there is no solid evidence to confirm that Urinating after sex can prevent UTIs. But it doesn’t hurt to imbibe this practice especially since it actually appears to work for many women out there. At this point, let me also say this : Urinating after sex won’t push sperm out of the vagina.

There are two openings or “holes” in the Vulva: The Urethra and the Vagina. The Vagina receives the Penis (and semen) during sex. When you urinate though, Urine comes out of the Urethra (not the Vagina).

So women who are trying to get pregnant can still carry out the practice of peeing after sex. ✅

---

Toluwani Binutu is a Medical Doctor based in the UK. With experience in a wide range of specialties, from Emergency medicine to Health insurance , he is passionate about wellness. He believes that the key to living your best life lies in your ability to stay healthy. For more health tips , you can check out his Instagram handle @tolubinutu

---