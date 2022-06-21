RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Why wearing socks during sex causes more satisfying orgasms

Socks can help you get there faster.

Socks can drastically improve your sex life [Dailymail]

There are so many tips on how to have better sex, but do you know that wearing socks during sex is one of the ways to experience the best sex of your life?

There is scientific backing for wearing socks during sex

In 2015, a controversial neuroscientist, Gert Holstege researched 13 heterosexual males and females.

The point of the research was to find out the difference between male, and female orgasms and those who were faking orgasms but he accidentally stumbled upon the socks revelation.

He and his researchers discovered that 80 per cent of couples were able to physically stimulate one another to orgasm after putting socks on, while only 50 per cent had been able to do so before

What’s the connection between socks and orgasms?

I know you are thinking about how weird it will be if you are naked on the bed with your partner and one of you is wearing just socks, but it might be one of the best tricks.

When it comes to sex, the environment and comfort are so important.

That is why a lot of people talk about setting the mood, the mood has to be just right for sex.

When you wear socks your mind is relaxed because you feel cosy and warm (especially if the weather is a bit cold). It is the relaxed mind and cosy feeling that increase the chances of orgasms.

Apart from feeling cosy and comfortable, the blood in your feet dilates when you wear socks, and it mirrors how you feel when you want to fall asleep.

It also helps with distal vasodilation in your feet which causes a decrease in your body’s core temperature. This can be very soothing and relaxing.

As we are advocating for wearing socks during sex, also try to wear clean socks, don’t spoil the mood with smelly socks.

