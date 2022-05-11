RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Why these 5 brutal transformation happens to pregnant women

Pregnancy can make it harder for women to recognise yourself in the mirror.

Pregnancy can have such a brutal effect [Healthfocusuganda]
Pregnancy can be brutal on women physically and even cause a heavy blow to their self-esteem.

Thes changes are caused by an increase in blood flow and surging hormones. These symptoms are not common among all women. Some women glow during their pregnancy but others do not.

What are some of the most brutal transformation and what causes them? Find out below;

Pregnancy causes stretch marks
Pregnancy causes your skin to stretch because of the rapid weight gain. Your skin has a maximum capacity it can stretch to after which scars or have purple marks will appear

Some women have smoother skin during their pregnancy, while others are plagued by acne and pimples.

Increased hormones and excess oil secretion causes acne.

You might be tempted to use different products to clear your skin but do not fall for that trap. Some of your normal skincare products can have adverse effects, ask your doctor first.

Pregnant women may notice they are getting darker, this is called chloasma. When women are pregnant, the female sex hormones cause extra melanin to be produced and, exposure to the sun makes this worse.

Use sunscreen if you are going to be under the sun because the sun will make you much darker. Sunscreen is harmless when you are pregnant.

Some pregnant women have hair growing out of the most unusual places. They could see hair on their nipples, hair or back. That can be scary, but it passes after a while. These is caused by a rapid increase in estrogen.

Surprise, surprise, your shoes aren’t your size anymore. The flow of fluid to your feet and pressure on the uterus can lead to swollen feet. A swollen nose is caused by excess progesterone and estrogen. It can be very distressing to see your nose get that big.

All thse changes are likely to disappear postpartum.

