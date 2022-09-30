RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Why the increased number of children watching porn is troubling

Temi Iwalaiye

Porn hurts teenagers and children, just two clicks separates an innocent child from watching a video online to pornography.

Only 3% of pornographic websites need proof of age and 25% of them do not even have adult content warnings because of this, a child can unintentionally land on a pornographic website. Whether accidental or on purpose, they may make a habit of watching porn because of this exposure.

The average age a child is exposed to online porn is 13 years old, with the youngest exposure usually at 5 years old. This is according to the American Psychology Association.

Why this happens often is the internet is more accessible and it is filled to the brim with sexually explicit content and pornography.

Even though it might seem like a harmless pastime, porn has adverse effects. In 1980, Dolf Zillman and Jennings Bryant carried out tests on college students to discover the effects of pornography. The results showed that men and women who watched porn frequently didn’t want to have children, they were more willing to try anal and oral sex, they didn’t think rape was a big deal and men who watched porn were harder on women.

Porn has a more harmful effect on children who should be learning about sex from their parents and caregivers and not videos online.

Kids will see sex as a means of pleasure alone and forget the intimacy or the relational part of it. Purifyyourgaze puts it more aptly, “the type of sex that they perceive as “normal” can be much more intense, leading to more violent and abusive interactions.”

Once again, you don’t want your child to learn about sex from porn because no one whips out a condom during the filming. This means the chance of teenage pregnancy and contracting STIs becomes higher among children who are exposed to porn too soon.

Porn portrays women as sexual goddesses who can withstand any position, it leads to this submissive view of women and their eventual objectification by young boys who will grow up to be men. Sex is supposed to be sweet and tender and not as rough and violent as portrayed by porn.

Being addicted to pornography often makes sex, a normal activity attached to shame, that is why parents must let children know about their sexual organs as soon as possible and protect and monitor their internet use.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

