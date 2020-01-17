One stimulating way to unwind that’s gaining popularity in Nigeria is tantric massage.

Tantric massage is taking the country by storm, especially in Lagos. So, what is a tantric massage and why are people flocking to this form of relaxation? Let’s delve deeper into what happens in a tantric massage.

What is a tantric massage?

Tantric massage is a form of erotic massage which enables sexual energy to flow around the body. Using the art of touch, tantric practice involves the roles of a giver (the massager) and a receiver (the person receiving the massage). While tantric massage is performed in the nude, it’s more than a sexual act. For many, the practice of tantra is beneficial for its therapeutic benefits, which include aiding stress relief and healing self-esteem issues.

Why is tantric massage so popular in Nigeria?

The popularity of tantric massage in Nigeria, especially Lagos, is continually growing. That may seem surprising, but once you realise the benefits of taking part in this intimate massage, you’ll understand why people are flocking to participate in this sensual act.

It improves self-esteem

Tantric massage is an intimate act between two people. One of the main benefits in participating in this massage is that it improves your confidence in the bedroom, in addition to your overall self-esteem. Throughout a tantric massage, your mind and body are in sync, with the sexual energy created promoting healing. The practice of tantra is more than simply experience an orgasm or fulfilling sexual desires – it helps you to connect with your own body as well as that of a partner.

It helps to alleviate erectile dysfunction

Tantric massage harnesses sexual energy in the body, creating stimulation via the act of physical touch. As the massage takes place in a serene ambiance, often with calming candles and aromatherapy oils, many men feel completely relaxed. In the bedroom, men may feel anxious or intimidated which can enhance their erectile issues. Additionally, a tantric massage creates waves of sexual energy, culminating in an explosive happy ending. This usually feels very intense as the waves of sexual pleasure have been ridden throughout the massage.

It rejuvenates a stagnant relationship

Tantra can work wonders for a stagnant relationship, especially for those couples that are having trouble in their love life. Many men and women in Nigeria are using tantric massage as a way to boost the intimate connection they have with their partners. How does tantric massage improve relationships? Learning the art of tantra helps you to take it into your own home. Tantra involves wonderful touching sensations, caressing, and stimulation of intimate areas. This sensual act helps two people to connect, both on a physical and mental level.

It releases sexual tension

Whether you’re single, dating, or in a serious relationship, tantric massage helps you to release sexual tension in a safe and discreet environment. Why risk meeting a stranger when you can participate in a sensual act with a trained massage expert? While tantra is not solely about achieving orgasm, for many, taking part in a tantric massage is a way to release a build-up of sexual energy. Intimate areas of the body are touched to evoke sexual energy. With that, you’ll be able to ride the wave of this energy, edging to the point of climax and back again before finishing with an orgasm.

It helps to relieve premature ejaculation

You may be surprised to learn that many men are experiencing the delights of tantric massage in Nigeria because of its ability to relieve premature ejaculation. Men who struggle with this issue often find that in a serene environment they can ride the sexual waves of tantric energy, learning to reach the edge of climax and back again without ejaculation.

It helps to heal trauma

For those who have experienced trauma, taking part in an intimate act can be challenging. Tantric practice helps to heal this pain by enabling you to connect with your body and mind in a comfortable and calming environment. While it’s natural to feel a little nervous when you first begin tantric massage, an experienced massage girl has the expertise to calm your nerves and ensure you enjoy your session.

With these benefits, it's not difficult to understand why tantric massage is taking Nigeria by storm. As the capital, Lagos has many trained tantric experts who can give you the one-on-one time you need to experience a sensual and fulfilling massage.

This is a featured post.