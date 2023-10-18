ADVERTISEMENT
If you're under 40, do these 6 things to reduce risk of early menopause

There are a number of reasons why some women experience menopause early.

If you are experiencing early menopause, there are a number of things you can do to manage your symptoms and improve your overall health [Getty/MadameNoire]
However, some women experience menopause early, before the age of 40. This is known as early menopause or premature ovarian insufficiency (POI).

There are a number of reasons why some women experience menopause early.

If your mother or sister experienced menopause early, you are more likely to do the same. This is because early menopause can be caused by genetic mutations.

Women with certain chromosomal abnormalities, such as Turner syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, are more likely to experience early menopause.

Autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, can also cause early menopause. This is because the immune system can mistakenly attack the ovaries, causing them to fail.

Some medical treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, can damage the ovaries and lead to early menopause.

Surgery to remove the ovaries or uterus will also cause early menopause.

There are ways to reduce the risk of early menopause [Getty/MadameNoire]
ALSO READ: 5 unbelievably amazing benefits of menopause in women

In some cases, the cause of early menopause is unknown.

Early menopause can have a number of health consequences, including an increased risk of heart disease, osteoporosis, and Alzheimer's disease. It can also lead to fertility problems and emotional distress.

If you are experiencing symptoms of early menopause, such as irregular periods, hot flashes, and night sweats, it is important to talk to your doctor. They can help you determine the cause of your symptoms and develop a treatment plan to manage them.

Here are some things that women can do to reduce their risk of early menopause:

  1. Quit smoking: Smoking is one of the most preventable causes of early menopause. Quitting smoking can help reduce your risk of early menopause by up to 50%.
  2. Maintain a healthy weight: Obesity is another risk factor for early menopause. Maintaining a healthy weight can help reduce your risk.
  3. Manage stress: Stress can worsen menopause symptoms and may also contribute to early menopause. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as exercise, yoga, or meditation.
  4. Eat a healthy diet: Eating a healthy diet can help reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases, such as heart disease and osteoporosis, which are more common in women who experience early menopause.
  5. Get regular exercise: Exercise can help improve your overall health and reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week.
  6. Get enough sleep: Most adults need 7-8 hours of sleep per night. Getting enough sleep can help reduce stress and improve your overall health.

If you are experiencing early menopause, there are a number of things you can do to manage your symptoms and improve your overall health. Talk to your doctor about your treatment options and develop a plan that is right for you.

This article was completely written by Bard, Google's artificial intelligence chatbot.

