Why some people cry after experiencing an orgasm

Anyone who has experienced an orgasm will tell you that it is an incredibly enjoyable experience. However, this experience might leave tears in some people's eyes.

The science behind orgasms

The brain produces chemicals like oxytocin and prolactin during orgasm to increase blood flow to the genitals which intensifies the feeling of pleasure. When tension is intensified in the lower body, relief comes through a series of violent muscular contractions which leads to an orgasm.

Why do some people cry during orgasms?

It's common to feel sad after sex. Nearly 92% of respondents to a 2020 study of 223 women and 76 men reported experiencing an emotional reaction four weeks after having sex. Men felt sapped and unhappy, while women were more likely to experience mood swings and depression.

Oxytocin in people who have had traumatic or sad experiences in the past can contribute to crying after sex. Even if you're currently in a healthy relationship, you might still cry during sex from repressed emotions from the past brought to the surface by the vulnerability of sex and intimacy.

Crying after an orgasm may be a good thing. If it has been a while since you experienced an orgasm, you may feel a release of pent-up emotional stress. Also, your sympathetic nervous system might be calming down from the strong physical experience.