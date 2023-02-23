In popular parlance, for men to reach the point of orgasm, they must ejaculate by expelling semen from their phallus, but this might not always be the case.
Why some men experience orgasm without ejaculation
Male orgasms can occur without ejaculation.
Yes! Men can experience an orgasm without ejaculating or "cumming," despite the misconception that males only experience orgasms when they do. This is called retrograde ejaculation or dry orgasm.
During dry orgasms, although little to no semen is expelled from the penis, they still feel as though they are having an ejaculation.
While some men may experience less feeling, many men claim that a dry orgasm feels much like a regular orgasm.
A dry orgasm
It occurs when no semen is produced in the body or semen exits the penis instead of being expelled, it travels back into the bladder. In this instance, after having a dry orgasm, some men realize their urine is milky.
Why does this happen?
1. The use of some medications, such as those to treat high blood pressure.
2. An enlarged prostate, or depression (antidepressant medications).
3. Surgery or radiation therapy to treat prostate cancer.
4. Absence of testosterone.
5. Blocked sperm duct
6. Nerve damage resulting from diabetes, multiple sclerosis (MS), stroke, surgery, or a spinal cord injury.
