The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Why reverse cowgirl is the world’s most dangerous s*x position

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's why reverse cowgirl is the leading cause of penile fractures.

Here's why reverse cowgirl is dangerous [Insidehook]
Here's why reverse cowgirl is dangerous [Insidehook]

Recommended articles

Researchers from Brazil discovered that the cowgirl caused a lot of penises to be broken in the middle of intercourse.

The reverse cowgirl is a position where a woman 'rides' a man while backing him.

Even though the penis doesn’t have bones, it is made up of spongy tissues that can snap and bend out of shape. When this happens, it can lead to bleeding and difficulty in passing out urine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three hospitals in Campinas, a city in Brazil with a population of three million, conducted patient interviews and used hospital records to find out the causes of penile fractures.

According to a 13-year data review, women who rode males were more likely to suffer from penile fractures, which occur when the ligament in the penis either breaks or overextends, frequently with a loud, painful snap.

Researchers claim that reverse cowgirl is much more harmful than cowgirl because of the angle involved.

Due to the humiliating nature of the injury, many men wait hours before seeking medical assistance, further endangering their health. Recently, a man in Indonesia had to undergo surgery because of this position.

The statistics showed that the traditional "Man on Top" or classic missionary sex accounts for only 21% of injuries and it is the safer way to have sex.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The 5 best roadside snacks in Nigeria

The 5 best roadside snacks in Nigeria

Why coffee stains the teeth and what you can do about it

Why coffee stains the teeth and what you can do about it

10 naughty things to whisper in his ear to seduce him

10 naughty things to whisper in his ear to seduce him

4 foods that cause erectile dysfunction in men

4 foods that cause erectile dysfunction in men

5 sexual behaviours to avoid in 2023 - really, don’t do them

5 sexual behaviours to avoid in 2023 - really, don’t do them

5 braids inspired by Temi Otedola

5 braids inspired by Temi Otedola

If you have dark lips try these 2 natural remedies

If you have dark lips try these 2 natural remedies

Why reverse cowgirl is the world’s most dangerous s*x position

Why reverse cowgirl is the world’s most dangerous s*x position

6 health benefits of tiger nut you probably didn't know

6 health benefits of tiger nut you probably didn't know

Adesua’s character in 'Gangs of Lagos' makes a strong case for Fulani braids

Adesua’s character in 'Gangs of Lagos' makes a strong case for Fulani braids

Government Loans for Students in Nigeria: A comprehensive guide

Government Loans for Students in Nigeria: A comprehensive guide

Arms's DAAYTA 2023 Virtual Finalists Pitch Event set to hold on April 14th 2023

Arms's DAAYTA 2023 Virtual Finalists Pitch Event set to hold on April 14th 2023

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sex addiction controls their lives [istockphoto]

5 ways to spot a s*x addict or know if you are one

Here's why drinking too much water is deadly [istockphoto]

How drinking too much water can kill you

These celebs post a lot of unfiltered pictures [Instagram]

5 celebs who post pictures without filters on Instagram

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ