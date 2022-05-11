Why revenge porn is bad even if the victim is a pastor or prostitute [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

We are constantly on social media, meeting people, forging ties and engaging in sexual behaviour.

According to the Washington Post, 4 out of 5 adults have sent or received an explicit text or photo.

With sexual explicit content being sent back and forth, revenge porn is almost evitable. Revenge porn is a type of porn that distributes sexually images or videos without consent to shame the other party.

Recently, a singer named Stephanie Otobo released what she claimed are the nude pictures of the Apostle, Johnson Suleiman, who is the senior pastor and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International.

There were several pictures of them engaged in racy video calls and a picture of his p*nis. She claimed to have released those videos because he was trying to stop her progress as a singer and is after her life.

If it is true that they had a sexual relationship, releasing those pictures is revenge porn and is a criminal offence. Yes, as a man of God and a married man he shouldn’t be engaging in sexual activities with another woman.

Notwithstanding, that does not absolve Stephanie of the moral responsibilities of posting pornographic content without his permission.

You might argue that the man of God has a higher moral responsibility and you wouldn’t be wrong. Perhaps, this is payback for his sins?

Another curious case happened on Twitter in Nigeria. It was revealed that men from Twitter created a Telegram group where they send to the group nude pictures gotten from women they met on Twitter.

Interestingly, since this information was made public, many more people have joined the group. It is disgusting to think that men share naked women’s pictures for their sexual gratification without their consent.

Some people defend these actions by saying some of the ladies are loose girls who post thirst traps online.

It doesn’t matter if other nude pictures are on the internet or even if they are prostitutes. If they post pictures online for public consumption it is not the context in which we speak.

Don’t post the ones they sent to you privately. It is that simple. Being a sex worker doesn’t rid a person of their human right, dignity and consent.

What of when women unsolicited dick pics they get? Those are harassment and do not count.

What’s the way forward? Penalising people who do release such videos and pictures. For instance, the man who posted the child porn clip of the Chrisland girl engaging in intercourse is facing possible jail time.