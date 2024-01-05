ADVERTISEMENT
Why people who stay awake at night are likely to die young - Study

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's why staying up at night decreases your life expectancy.

Staying awake all through the night might increase life expectancy [istockphoto]
Staying awake all through the night might increase life expectancy [istockphoto]

Those who stay up late and are at a slightly higher risk of forming bad habits than those who are early birds—those who sleep early and wake up early.

The study which examined data from about 23,000 twins in Finland over a 37-year period, discovered that chronotype had minimal bearing on death.

The term "chronotype," is typically used to describe someone who naturally prefers to sleep at a particular time of day, is used to describe early birds or night owls.

The higher alcohol and tobacco use of "evening" people, however, explained the higher fatality risk associated with this lifestyle choice.

From 1981 to 2018, 22,976 men and women aged 24 were observed in the study, which highlighted the increasing

Another study followed 22,976 men and women aged 24 from 1981 to 2018 and linked night shifts, work, sleep duration, and quality of sleep to adverse health effects.

They discovered that being an "evening" person raised the chance of death because they discovered that they drank and smoked at night.

The study also discovered that working night shifts and the amount and quality of sleep that one gets have an impact on one's health. Prior research has indicated that night owls are more likely to suffer from heart issues in particular.

In the previous study of twins, 7,591 of them were classified as "to some extent" evening types, 2,262 as "definite" evening types, and 6,354 as "definite" morning types.

By 2018, more than 8,700 of the roughly 23,000 participants had passed away, indicating that night owls had a nine percent higher risk of dying from whatever reason compared to early birds.

The conclusion was that those who stayed awake at night drank or smoked more compared to morning people and were less likely to report getting eight hours of sleep.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

