Olive oil for hair has been a trusted recommended treatment by stylists and hair experts, especially as a dandruff buster.

Dandruff is one of the most common hair diseases people battle fight. This drives many people to get expensive hair care products. Many of these products contain active chemical ingredients that while fighting dandruff can, unfortunately, lead to further irritation of the scalp, especially for those with a sensitive scalp.

Olive oil also has many antibacterial and antifungal properties that can fight against yeast or other microbes that cause dandruff. When used the right way, the oil is light on your hair, does not weigh it down, and leaves it feeling smooth and silky.

Do you know why Olive oil is an effective remedy for dandruff? Here's why.

1. Moisturizes the scalp

Olive oil acts as a natural moisturizer for both the scalp and hair

Olive oil acts as a natural moisturizer for both the scalp and hair. Vitamin E found in olive oil has superb moisturizing properties that keep the scalp and hair moisturized preventing an itchy, flaky scalp and encouraging stronger hair fibers.

Applying olive oil to the scalp helps moisturize dry areas where skin may be flaking off and can be absorbed into larger thick scaly patches that cause recurrent dandruff.

2. Olive oil has strong anti-inflammatory properties

Massaging olive oil into the scalp will both soothe and moisturize

Inflammation of the scalp is often symptomatic of dandruff or a dry, itchy scalp. Other conditions like psoriasis, eczema or dermatitis often cause chronic inflammation. Massaging olive oil into the scalp will both soothe and moisturize while fighting any inflammatory compounds.

3. Olive oil contains vital vitamins

Vitamins A, E, and K, found in large quantities in olive oil, give nutrition to the scalp helping it to heal dandruff and restore the hair follicles. These vitamins and other mineral nutrients help reduce the chemical damaged caused by many hair products or the build-up from overuse of hair styling gels or sprays.