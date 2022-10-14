RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Why Nigerian women need to stop buying human hair wigs

Temi Iwalaiye

There’s a new agenda in town against natural hair and, we would love to get behind it.

Here's why Nigerian women need to press pause on human hair wigs [istockphoto]
Recently, a picture of wavy human hair was trending online and when the price was ₦900,000 - that’s almost a million naira.

Someone mentioned how it is a little creepy that we spend so much money on human hair, we have to agree.

Here’s why;

Why is one human hair wig more than you make in a month, why do you have to save for months on end to buy just one wig? Plus, it has zero resellable value.

Think of the many more important things you could use that money for. Stop carrying the money that can buy you a plot in your village on your head.

That is a fact. African women look absolutely beautiful in traditional African braids, and it is cheaper than wigs - especially in Nigeria.

You can get your braids done for as cheap as ₦3,000 in the market and look more beautiful than a woman with a wig. You won’t spend more than ₦10,000 to look beautiful in braids.

Let’s be honest, there are enough tales of people being sold substandard hair or the vendor absconding with their money or making people wait too long for their hair. Buying human hair online is a high-risk venture.

Just imagine Africans shaving their hair and selling it to other countries and their women wearing African hair - that's how this hair is made. Women of other races cut their hair off so African women can feel beautiful.

Doesn’t it feel a bit weird and shows that we feel inferior to them? We need to be proud of our heritage and not try to look like other races.

Women, stop pressuring the men in your life because of wigs. Most people who cannot afford this type of hair might borrow, steal and do everything to get this hair, so they can belong.

Yes, we get it, human hair is convenient, it looks good especially when it is silky smooth and straight or even wavy, but it’s not worth the hassle. You look beautiful without it.

