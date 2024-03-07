Why high heels are better for your walking step than flat shoes

Surprisingly, the participants, both women and men who wore heels regularly, walked better and more efficiently after the study, not only in heels but also in regular shoes. Here's why.

Why are high heels are better than flats

Wearing high heels daily can reshape leg muscles and make you walk more efficiently, even in flats.

ADVERTISEMENT

This study found that people who walked more than 1,500 steps daily in high heels used nine percent less energy to walk in flat shoes after 14 weeks.

The study:

Researchers recruited people who rarely wore high heels ("heel virgins").

They created custom high heels for each participant and had them wear them for 14 weeks.

The researchers measured muscle and tendon changes and walking efficiency before and after the 14 weeks.

The results:

People who mostly stopped wearing heels early didn't experience any changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

People who wore the heels consistently:

Had shorter calf muscles and stiffer achilles tendons.

Surprisingly, they became more efficient walkers overall, using less energy to walk in both heels and flats.