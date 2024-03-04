Why are blood clots so deadly? Here are 10 risk factors you should know
Famed Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu died of blood clots. This disease is unknown but deadly. Here's all you need to know it.
It flows continuously since it needs to travel constantly throughout the body throughout our lives. It also stops bleeding when we get cut; it needs to quickly seal the wound to prevent excessive blood loss.
What are blood clots?
Blood clots are like a safety mechanism that helps with the second job of blood. They form in areas of injury to stop bleeding, but sometimes unwanted clots can form in deep veins (usually the leg or arm) and block blood flow.
A deep vein thrombosis, or DVT, is a blood clot in one of the body's big veins, generally in the leg or arm. When a blood clot like this forms, it can partially or completely stop the flow of blood via a vein. If a DVT is not treated, it might shift or break off and enter the lungs.
A blood clot in the lung is known as a pulmonary embolism (PE), and it can be fatal if not treated immediately.
Main risk factors for blood clots are:
1. Being overweight.
2. Smoking
3. Prolonged sitting.
4. Cancer
5. Hospitalisation and surgery
6. Pregnancy
7. Birth control with oestrogen
8. Hormone replacement therapy with oestrogen
9. Family history of blood clots.
10. Trauma, especially when the vein is wounded.
How are blood clots formed?
Blood clots do not discriminate based on age, gender, ethnicity, or race. Blood clots can damage anyone.
- Waxy cholesterol plaques
Waxy cholesterol plaques in the arteries contain substances that initiate clotting when they burst. Heart attacks and strokes often occur when a plaque bursts in the heart or brain.
2. Improper blood flow
Blood clots can also form due to improper blood flow, with platelets more likely to stick together. Atrial fibrillation and deep vein thrombosis are conditions where slowly moving blood can cause clotting issues.
Symptoms of blood clots
Here are the symptoms deep vein thrombosis (arm or leg)
- Swelling of the leg or arm
- Non-injury-related pain or discomfort
- Warm, swollen, or painful skin
Here are the symptoms pulmonary embolism (lung)
- Difficulty breathing
- Chest pain that intensifies with heavy breathing.
- Coughing up blood and a rapid or erratic heartbeat.
If you notice any of these symptoms, contact your doctor right away.
